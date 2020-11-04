Neguse wins reelection in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District

DENVER (KDVR) — Rep. Joe Neguse has been reelected in Colorado’s Second Congressional District, The Associated Press reports.

Neguse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Charles Winn.

Neguse was first elected in 2018 and replaced now-Gov. Jared Polis, who held the seat for a decade.

The Second Congressional District covers the Front Range cities of Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins, among others. It also covers a number of mountain communities, including Vail, Kremmling and Silverthorne.

The district is a Democratic stronghold; a Republican has not occupied the seat since 1975.