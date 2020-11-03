Most Coloradans dealing with high levels of stress on eve of election

DENVER (KDVR) — If you feel absolutely awful on the eve of the election, take comfort in this: You’re not alone.

Election stress is something most Americans are dealing with.

A new poll out from the American Psychological Association shows 68% of Americans say the 2020 presidential election is a significant source of stress in their lives.

That’s up from 52% in the presidential election of 2016.

Liz Chamberlain is a licensed psychologist with CU Anschutz Health and Wellness Center. She shared some tips on how to deal with election stress.

“Stress relief is different for all of us and I think the first part is acknowledging what we’re actually feeling. A lot of us try to get rid of our stress and get rid of anything that’s distressing, like maybe fear, maybe we’re scared or worried about what could happen, and if we tap into that and actually acknowledge it that can help us feel less stress,” she said.

Chamberlain recommends activating your senses and getting outside or taking up a new hobby to give yourself a physical and mental break from the stress of the election.

“We are all dreading it. I think people are really afraid of the ‘what could happen,’ the ‘what ifs,'” she said.

Chamberlain also recommends limiting your time on social media, especially this week. She advises people to set time limits and to schedule periods when you will engage on-line, but to do it in moderation.