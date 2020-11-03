Local, national intelligence communities coordinate efforts to protect 2020 election in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — In the last two weeks, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued joint cybersecurity advisories warning that foreign actors are targeting the U.S. presidential election. Late last week, senior officials in Washington D.C. echoed these comments and highlighted the coming days are prime targets.

Six soldiers and airmen are currently providing defensive cyber support to Colorado’s Secretary of State this election and Gov. Jared Polis has issued an executive order for the Colorado National Guard cyber team.

“We’re really just monitoring a normal stream of disinformation and we just want to be ready if something does break through in a meaningful way on social media we can alert intelligence our teams,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

The secretary of state’s office is also working with the FBI to monitor any foreign or domestic threats to the national election and results.

Denver has activated its Joint Information and Emergency Operation Centers to support in the Election. Representatives are dialed in from almost all branches.



FBI Denver also created a command post to coordinate investigative activity related to violence or the threat of violence and criminal activity in our community during the presidential election. Specifically, the command post coordinates efforts with state, local, and federal law enforcement partners, along with state election officials.

For more information related to foreign misinformation threats and resources for debunking them, please visit “Opinions are fun, but facts are better” website launched by the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

The JIC, together with Denver’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), stands ready to provide coordinated support for any emergencies that may occur during the 2020 General Election. Denver took similar steps to activate its EOC and JIC for past elections, including the most recent municipal elections in 2019 and the previous two presidential elections in 2012 and 2016.