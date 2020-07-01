1  of  2
Alert
John Hickenlooper wins Democratic nomination for US Senator from Colorado
🗳️ Primary election results: Real-time updates, election map
Watch Live
Colorado primary night coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters
Watch
Channel 2 News at 7:00
Your Local Election Headquarters

Live Updates: Primary election night in Colorado

Your Local Election Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

🗳️ Primary results: Real-time updates, election map ⟶

DENVER (KDVR) — Voters in Colorado are deciding if former Gov. John Hickenlooper or former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff will be the Democrat to face Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

While many candidates in U.S. House primaries are unopposed, both parties will select the nominees in the 3rd Congressional District currently held by Republican Rep. Scott Tipton. There are several other primaries, including in many Colorado General Assembly races.

Get live updates all night below. And watch live coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters: Channel 2 News at 7:00, a live digital-only special at 8 p.m., then FOX31 News and 9:00 and 10:00.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories