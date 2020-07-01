Live Updates: Primary election night in Colorado

🗳️ Primary results: Real-time updates, election map ⟶

DENVER (KDVR) — Voters in Colorado are deciding if former Gov. John Hickenlooper or former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff will be the Democrat to face Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

While many candidates in U.S. House primaries are unopposed, both parties will select the nominees in the 3rd Congressional District currently held by Republican Rep. Scott Tipton. There are several other primaries, including in many Colorado General Assembly races.

