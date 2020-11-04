Lamborn wins reelection in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District

DENVER (KDVR) — Incumbent Rep. Doug Lamborn has been reelected in Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District, The Associated Press says.

Lamborn, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jillian Freeland.

Lamborn was first elected to the seat in 2006 and has represented the district ever since.

His victory was expected. While the boundaries of the Fifth Congressional District have changed over the years, it has always been represented by a Republican.

The district covers all of El Paso, Fremont, Chaffee and Teller counties. It also covers most of Park County.