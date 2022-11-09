DENVER (KDVR) — In a tight race for Colorado’s newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.

Kirkmeyer said in a tweet: “Just a few minutes ago I call Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign. And ‘thank’ all of the team, the countless volunteers, the folks who contributed and my family.”

The 8th District features a large amount of ethnic diversity and has been expected to be a politically competitive region.

Both candidates are currently serving in the Colorado General Assembly, with Kirkmeyer in the Senate and Caraveo in the House of Representatives.

Caraveo campaigned on various issues ranging from health care and abortion to immigration and energy reform. Caraveo has said she wants to focus on passing a public health care option. She opposes the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision and wants to see Roe v. Wade reinstated as a national judicial precedent.

Kirkmeyer’s campaign was traditionally conservative in most regards. It focused strongly on taming national inflation, crime and border policy, among other issues. She opposes unrestricted abortion rights and the tightening of gun laws. Kirkmeyer opposes the tightening of regulations in the oil and gas industry, which has historically been a major economic force in northern Colorado.