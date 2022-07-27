On primary night, KDVR/KWGN experienced a technical error in reporting voting results in the Republican race for State Senate District 9. Our system incorrectly reported data for the winning and losing candidate. To be clear, the race was won by Paul Lundeen, as certified by the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office and the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. We reviewed the El Paso Clerk and Recorder’s Office election night reports and confirmed that at no time did Mr. Lundeen trail in the race. Once we discovered the error, we made an immediate correction. We regret the error and apologize for any confusion it caused.

