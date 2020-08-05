Kanye West files paperwork to be on Colorado ballot for November presidential race

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) – Kanye West has filed paperwork to be on the ballot when Colorado residents are voting for president this fall.

The hip-hop artist announced his plans to run earlier this summer and held several campaign events, but also had mixed signals about pulling out of the race.

West’s candidacy is not affiliated with any party, and according to the filing obtained by FOX31 his vice presidential running mate is Michelle Tidball.

According to Forbes, Tidball is a self-described “biblical life coach” who has said in the past that she does not watch the news.

West’s campaign paperwork still needs to be confirmed by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office before his name will officially be added to the ballot.