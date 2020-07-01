John Hickenlooper wins Democratic nomination for US Senator from Colorado

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has won the democratic nomination for US Senate.

Hickenlooper, who was one of many Democrats to launch an unsuccessful presidential bid, was facing off against former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.

Also during his campaign, Hickenlooper faced a subpoena from the Colorado Ethics Committee and was found guilty of violating state ethics laws by accepting free travel while governor. He was fined $2,750 for the violation.

In the November general election, Hickenlooper will face off against incumbent Republican Cory Gardner.

While Gardner, who has represented Colorado in the US Senate since 2014, ran unopposed in the GOP primary, he had several campaign ads in the past few months targeting Hickenlooper over comments he made while running for president about not wanting to be a Senator.

