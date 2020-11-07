Joe Biden wins presidential election, AP reports

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally outside of Heinz Field on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Joe Biden has been elected president after picking up Pennsylvania and reaching 284 Electoral votes, The Associated Press says.

The former vice president defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

Neither candidate had reached the 270 Electoral votes needed to win by the end of election night, and totals in several states remained tight into Friday night.

Biden on Wednesday had said he expected to win.

Before AP’s race call, Trump’s campaign had called for a recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in several states, some of which had been dismissed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated shortly.