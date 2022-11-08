DENVER (KDVR) — Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold has been elected to a second term as secretary of state, according to the Associated Press.

Republican candidate Pam Anderson conceded the race to Griswold around 9 p.m. In a statement soon after, Griswold declared victory.

“I will continue to push for policies that expand access to the ballot box and ensure that every voter – no matter where they live, what they look like, or their political affiliation – can make their voice heard in our great state,” Griswold said.

Griswold was elected secretary of state back in 2018 and has overseen six statewide elections, according to her website. During her term, Griswold launched a statewide system allowing every voters to track their ballots.

The secretary of state is the head of the Department of State and interprets election laws and oversees elections.

More recently, Griswold gained national attention after her office mistakenly mailed postcards to 30,000 non-U.S. citizens.

Anderson won the Republican primary back in June after defeating Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell.

Anderson was first elected to office in 2003 when she served as the non-partisan city clerk for the City of Wheat Ridge and then served as the Republican clerk and recorder for Jefferson County. According to her website, Anderson ran her campaign on the ideals that she will look into election fraud, believes elections administrations can be improved and will provide fair and transparent elections.

Anderson was in the national spotlight after appearing on the cover of Time magazine. The issue highlighted candidates and officials from both parties who Time believed were on the front lines of defending democracy.