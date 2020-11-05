Is Colorado firmly a ‘blue state’? Political experts weigh in

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday night was a good night for Democrats across Colorado.

Democrats now control the governor’s office, the state House, the state Senate and — for the first time since the 1970s — the University of Colorado Board of Regents.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s win also gives Democrats control of both Colorado U.S. Senate seats in addition to their 4-3 advantage in the U.S. House.

But is Colorado’s status as a swing state officially over?

“At least in terms of the elected officials that voters are selecting, Colorado is pretty firmly in the blue column,” says Sara Chatfield, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Denver.

But as Democrats won some major races, Republican Lauren Boebert comfortably won the race for Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

“Colorado is not unique in that regard,” says Chatfield. “Even states that I think there would be no question that they’re a blue state — like California, for example — still have a lot of Republican representatives and have areas that are quite conservative.”

Chatfield says it’s also important to note the majority of registered voters in Colorado are not Democratic or Republican.

“Unaffiliated voters are the largest single group. They outnumber Democrats and they outnumber Republicans,” she says. “So while that group might be tending to go for the Democratic candidates, it doesn’t mean that on individual issues, they maybe aren’t more independent and willing to go in different issues depending on the specific issue on the ballot.”

Another example Colorado might be firmly considered a blue state? TV ad spending.

According to the New York Times, Colorado did not crack the top-10 for spending on either Joe Biden or President Donald Trump’s campaigns.