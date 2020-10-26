In-person voting drove uptick in Republican turnout

DENVER (KDVR) – Democrats have outvoted every major party in Colorado, but data shows Republicans may turn out more as Election Day nears.

Colorado Ballot Returns 2022: Data Dashboard

As of Oct. 25, 56% of the state’s active Democrats have already cast their ballots, whether by mail or in person. Not only is this a greater turnout than other party affiliations, but a greater turnout than average – only 44% of the state’s entire active voter registry has voted.

Conventional wisdom says that Republicans more likely to vote in person than by mail. This has proven accurate in Colorado, though GOP votes are still far fewer than Democrat.

When voting by mail began on Oct. 15, Republicans were the lowest turnout among the three major voting groups. Only 6% of active Republicans voted by the end of that first mail-in day.

When in-person voting opened Oct. 19, things changed. In a day, Republicans overtook unaffiliated voters in terms of active registrants casting a ballot.

The trend has continued. By Oct. 25, 42% of Republicans had voted, only 2 points fewer than the state’s entire active voter turnout. To overtake Democrats, they would have to overwhelm one single voting bloc – Democratic women.

Democratic voter turnout blows past others based on female Democratic votes.

Democratic women have cast more ballots to date than any other major voting demographic – 357,233 by Oct. 25. This is nearly 80,000 more votes than the next largest bracket, unaffiliated males.