In-person votes up over last year, driven by young Republican men

DENVER (KDVR) – Even in-person voting, which is a tiny shred of the overall ballot turnout so far, has risen in this hyper-politicized climate, driven by all type of voters but in particular young Republican men.

According to Jean Griswold today, only 2.3% of the overall vote was in-person this time last election. Today, 3.2% of the overall vote has been in-person.

That’s still a drop in the bucket. Twenty-eight counties of Colorado’s 64 had fewer than 100 in-person votes, and nine had no in-person votes at all.

Considering the COVID restrictions it speaks volumes about voter turnout. In only a week, turnout at potentially health-hazardous public booths tripled.

Consistent with predictions, red votes have showed in public areas that carry greater risks of coronavirus infection.

Republicans turn out in voting booths the most. They’ve cast more than twice as many in-person ballots statewide as Democrats and more than any other party.

This conservative turnout isn’t limited to a single conservative bastion such as El Paso County. The statewide trend goes all the way down to the county level.

Only in Denver and Boulder counties have there been more Democratic in-person votes cast than Republican. In every other of Colorado’s 20 largest counties, Republicans cast more in-person ballots than any other group.

No single demographic group turns out at the voting booths. It’s a fairly even split between female and male – 37,664 and 39,500 votes, respectively.

Still, there are trends that point to some demographics favoring in-person voting over others. Males aged 25-34 have cast the highest number of in-person ballots, followed by males aged 35-44. Females of the same age groups come next.

The elderly, who are currently outvoting all younger age groups, are not going to booths. Of the 77,164 in-person votes, only 9,643 were cast by anyone over 65.