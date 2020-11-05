How the pollsters in 2020 were so wrong yet again

DENVER — The polls have closed and Election Day is over, and while we still don’t have a winner, one of the losers of the 2020 election is clear: most pollsters missed the mark yet again.

“I think the big loser in this election are the polling firms,” said Ken Bickers, the chair of the Political Science Department at the University of Colorado.

Bickers knows a thing or two about politics and has just about seen it all, but he’s never seen pollsters get it as wrong as they did this year.

“They were much, much worse this time, even when compared to 2016,” he said. “Quinnipiac may have put itself out of business.”

So, what happened?

For the answer, Bickers points to the one polling firm that got it right back in 2016: The Trafalgar Group, a Georgia-based firm, predicted a Trump win.

Not just that, Trafalgar even accurately predicted the exact number of electoral votes each candidate received.

Bickers says they accomplished that feat, in part, because they factored in what’s called a “social desirability bias,” essentially a response by survey respondents to answer questions in a manner that will be viewed favorably by others, even if it’s not true.

Trafalgar tried to factor that into their polls. If voters claimed they were voting for Clinton, but the answers to the rest of the survey didn’t align, Trafalgar marked them down for Trump.

“If people have been told supports of Trump are deplorable, racist, homophobic, xenophobic, some people aren’t going to want to say out loud to a stranger that they’re supporting Donald Trump,” explained Bickers.

Bickers says the phenomenon has happened elsewhere around the world, especially in political races involving controversial candidates.

He also points to the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom as an example of social-desirability bias, where respondents were reluctant to tell the truth about how they planned to vote.

Most major polling firms have been reluctant to factor in social-desirability bias because it’s a theory that’s difficult to prove.

“If you go back to people and ask, ‘Did you not tell the truth?’ are they going to tell the truth the second time if they didn’t do it the first time?” said Bickers.

However, many pollsters did make changes after 2016 to the quota models that are used, weighing responses more heavily from groups of people underrepresented in the polls.

“In 2016 they weren’t enough responses from white, non-college educated respondents and so this time they weighed those responses more heavily,” he said.

However, that didn’t work in 2020. Most pollsters still missed the mark and Bickers speculates many polling firms will now be looking to make new changes to try to stay afloat.

“I would think if they want to stay in business, they have to,” Bickers said.