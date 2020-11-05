Gray wolf reintroduction measure passes, opponents say

DENVER (KDVR) — Proposition 114 has passed, according to the measure’s opponents. With the measure’s approval, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will reintroduce gray wolves to the western part of the state by 2023.

The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner, as “yes” votes lead “no” votes by a margin of just 20,000 with 90% of precincts reporting.

The majority of voters along the densely populated Front Range approved the proposition, but it received far less support on the Western Slope.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association opposed the measure. Its president, Janie VanWinkle, issued the following statement:

“The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) stands firm in our belief that forced introduction of wolves into Colorado is bad policy and should not have been decided by the voters. While the election did not turn out as we had hoped, results demonstrate that nearly half of Coloradans agree with us.

“While very disheartened with the passage of Proposition 114 and also fearful of what implications forced wolf introduction will have on Colorado, CCA remains committed to ensuring real science, and actual Coloradans, make decisions associated with our state’s wildlife. While voters spoke by passing Proposition 114, we still believe that Coloradans want responsible wildlife management, not unbridled wolf introduction, at all costs. CCA will recommit to this as efforts begin to unfold to implement Proposition 114.”

Supporters of the measure issued the following statement, in part, via email:

“Today, we’ve taken a huge step forward in restoring the gray wolf to its full historic range—from the High Arctic to Mexico. There’s much work still ahead, but your support has truly made an historic impact for good. Onward!”

The proposition was one of the most controversial and publicized on Coloradans’ ballots this year.

Reality TV and rock star Ted Nugent spoke out against it in a video.

“The wolf is a liability wherever they are found. They destroy livestock. They destroy quality of life. And they destroy the wildlife populations,” he said.

On the other side of the debate, a video from the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund featured a biologist talking about wolves.

“This year we have the chance to restore natural balance to Colorado by taking politicians out of the picture and directing Colorado Parks and Wildlife to develop a science-based plan that safely introduces around 40 wolves across our 17 million acres of public lands,” said Dr. Joanna Lambert.

In January of this year, CPW confirmed a wolf-pack sighting in Moffat County.

Last week, the Trump Administration removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list. Under Colorado law, wolves remain endangered and cannot be captured.