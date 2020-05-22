Gardner, Romanoff accept invitations to U.S. Senate debate on FOX31; Hickenlooper will consider

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff (D), and Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) are seen in file photos. (Photos: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images, Doug Pensinger/Getty Images, Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A debate in the race for one of Colorado’s U.S. Senate seats is planned for later this year on FOX31. Colorado is being closely watched around the country as its competitive race is expected to play a key role in which party controls the Senate after the November election.

Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner has accepted an invitation to participate in the debate against his challenger slated for Sept. 29.

Of the two Democratic candidates facing off in the June 30 primary, former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff has accepted the invitation, and will be part of the debate if he wins. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s campaign said it will consider the invitation if he wins the primary.

The debate is planned to be broadcast on KDVR-TV in Denver, as well as KXRM-TV in Colorado Springs and KREX-TV in Grand Junction, giving voters statewide the opportunity to tune in through Nexstar Media Group television stations. Along with a live stream of the debate online, audio will also be made available to radio stations statewide.

The debate is part of FOX31’s commitment to being Your Local Election Headquarters, giving voters across the state information and analysis they need to make informed decisions.

In a statement, Gardner said, “I look forward to discussing the issues Coloradans care most about at debates hosted by media outlets across the state, including KDVR, as we approach November and look towards the future of our country.”

“I’m looking forward to debating Cory on September 29th,” Romanoff told FOX31. “Colorado deserves a senator who answers questions and shows up,” he wrote.

Hickenlooper’s campaign said, “John looks forward to debating Senator Gardner, and we’ll be happy to consider the FOX31 debate if and when he becomes the Democratic nominee.”

