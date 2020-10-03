Gardner, Hickenlooper swap jabs on ethics, health care at Senate debate

DENVER (AP) — Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, John Hickenlooper, are trading rhetorical blows over ethics, health care and energy at the first Colorado Senate debate.

Gardner is considered one of the most endangered Republican incumbents in the country. He came out swinging at the debate Friday.

Gardner hammered Hickenlooper over findings that he violated ethics law as governor of Colorado. Hickenlooper dismissed the finding as “technical.”

He pounded Gardner for the senator’s 10-year effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The debate featured unusual fighting between two politicians known for their sunny dispositions. But it’s unlikely to alter the trajectory of the race.