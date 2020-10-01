Gardner, Hickenlooper prepare for Senate race debates

DENVER (KDVR) — Now that the first presidential debate is over, Coloradans are back to focusing on the big political showdown here at home. Sen. Cory Gardner and former Gov. John Hickenlooper are getting ready for their own face off.

As ballots begin going out in a little over a week, both candidates are honing in on their opponent’s policies to convince voters who have not yet made up their minds.

“Cory Gardner promised to be an independent voice for Coloradans and yet he has stood beside Donald Trump 100% of the time and Coloradans don’t think Donald Trump is right 100% of the time,” Hickenlooper said.

“Colorado is more than just Denver and Boulder. It’s about all four corners of our state and we don’t need somebody who will just continue pretending they are the mayor of Denver, doing nothing to help the rest of the state,” Gardner said.

Gardner and Hickenlooper are getting ready for a series of in-person debates ahead of Election Day.

President Donald Trump’s nomination to fill the empty Supreme Court seat a big topic of debate in the race for the Senate.

Each candidate is detailing why their stance on the nomination is different from their take on former President Barack Obama’s nominee four years ago, Merrick Garland.

“We are following precedent Supreme Court and the U.S. Senate confirmation process; this is precedent following practice. Hickenlooper, who supported Merrick Garland moving forward then, does not support it now. So, I think we are following precedent while he seems to be flip flopping with the wind,” Gardner said.

“President Obama was eight months away from the election. I was arguing that the old precedent stay in place. Cory Gardner said eight months wasn’t enough time. Now, suddenly, 44 days is enough time. That’s the flip-flop,” Hickenlooper said.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a lawsuit on the Affordable Care Act just a week after the election. The candidates are weighing on what they believe the vote will mean for Coloradans if Barrett is on the bench by then.

“Appointing her before the election, the only real point to have it happen that fast is to make sure they get to overthrow the Affordable Care Act,” Hickenlooper said.

“The courts should not be trying to make laws. They interpret the laws, they defend the Constitution, they do not make new policies. So they uphold the laws, that’s what we expect. And that’s the conversation I expect to have with her and based on her record, I look forward to supporting her,” said Gardner.

Gardener met with Barrett Tuesday and said she is qualified for the position.

Hickenlooper maintains that her nomination should have been a decision made after the election.

The first of the candidates’ debates kicks off later this week.