Follow these steps to track your mail-in ballot in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — By Tuesday, Oct. 20, more than 920,000 Coloradans had already cast their ballots ahead of the 2020 elections. If you’re one of them, there are simple measures you can take to track your ballot online.

You will be required to enter your first and last name, date of birth, and zip code into the BallotTrax website, which will let you know where your ballot is in the process of being counted.

Here’s how to track your ballot online after you’ve voted:

Step one

Head online to clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections/ and scroll down until you see a small box in the middle of the page that reads “Track your Ballot on BallotTrax,” once you find it go ahead and click that box.

Once you’ve clicked “Track your Ballot on BallotTrax,” you will be redirected to colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/.

Step two

From the BallotTrax website it’s time to get started!

You will need to input your:

First Name

Last Name

Date of Birth

Zip Code

Step three

Once completely filled out, click and complete the CAPTCHA test, then click the dark blue box that reads “REGISTER / LOG IN” to be redirected to a contact preferences page.

This page gives voters options to sign-up for email and/or text message alerts for updates on when their ballot was mailed, received, and accepted.

If you do not wish to receive email and/or text message updates, that is also an option; just make sure to turn all the toggles off and click “confirm”.

Step 4

After choosing contact preferences, you’ll come to your ballottrax portal, where you’re able to see your current mail ballot status and your contact preferences.

If your ballot has not yet been accepted, you’ll find it’s current status under the “Details” tab. You’ll see when your ballot was outbound, that is, when your ballot was mailed out to you, when the El Paso County Election Office received it, and eventually when it was accepted by the El Paso County Election Office.

Once your ballot has been received and accepted by the county election office, when you log on to your ballottrax portal, you’ll notice the green circle will read “completed” as well as the date on which your ballot was accepted.

The ballot used for this demonstration was submitted by a FOX21 employee, who received their ballot in the mail sometime after October 9, then dropped it off at the Black Forest Park-n-Ride located at the northwest corner of Black Forest Road and Woodmen Road, on Sunday, October 18. Their ballot was later accepted by the El Paso County election office the following day, October 19.