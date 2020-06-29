Find your ballot drop-off or in-person voting location in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots have arrived in the mail across Colorado for Election 2020. Aside from mailing in your ballot, you can drop it off at one of the designated locations in your county.

As of 10 a.m. on Nov. 3, Colorado surpassed the 2016 voter turnout.

Use the search tool below to find a drop box or drop-off location near you.

While the vast majority of Coloradans mail or drop-off their ballots, voting can also be done in person at a polling center. You can also find those locations using the search tool above.

In Colorado, you’re able to register to vote in-person at polling centers through Election Day and cast your vote.

The deadline for all ballots and voting is 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Mail-in ballots must be received by your county clerk by that time; postmarks will not count, it must actually arrive by that time. If you drop-off your ballot, you must also do that by the deadline. And if you plan to vote in person, you must be in line by 7 p.m.

For full Election 2020 coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters, watch FOX31, Channel 2, and check KDVR.com and the FOX31 App.

The lookup tool is provided by The Voting Information Project, which is responsible for it’s content and data. For the latest and most up to date information, contact you local election official. Find your county election office.