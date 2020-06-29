Find your ballot drop-off location for Colorado primary voting

DENVER (KDVR) — Election Day in the 2020 Colorado primaries is Tuesday, so it’s too late to mail in your ballot. But you can drop off your ballot before 7 p.m. Tuesday at one of the designated locations in your county.

Use the search tool below to find a drop-off location near you.

While the vast majority of Coloradans mail or drop-off their ballots, voting can also be done in person at a polling center. You can also find those locations using the search tool above.

In Colorado, you’re able to reregister to vote in-person at polling centers through Election Day and cast your vote.

