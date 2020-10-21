Endorsements come in for Colorado campaigns

DENVER (KDVR) — From rock and reality TV stars, to former presidential candidates and newspaper editorial boards, the endorsements for Colorado races and issues are increasing.

Proposition 114 is one of the most controversial issues on the ballot. If approved, Colorado Parks and Wildlife would reintroduce wolves to the western part of the state by 2023.

“We got to stop Proposition 114,” said reality TV and rock star Ted Nugent in a new video. “The wolf is a liability wherever they are found. They destroy livestock. They destroy quality of life. And they destroy the wildlife populations.”

On the other side of this debate, a video from the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund features a biologist talking about wolves.

“This year we have the chance to restore natural balance to Colorado by taking politicians out of the picture and directing Colorado Parks and Wildlife to develop a science-based plan that safely introduces around 40 wolves across our 17 million acres of public lands,” said Dr. Joanna Lambert.

Then there’s Colorado’s most expensive race: that for the U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner is highlighting an endorsement from The Gazette in Colorado Springs.

“The Colorado Springs Gazette calls Cory a workhorse who gets great results for Colorado,” said Gardner’s latest campaign ad. “The paper says – senators don’t get better than Gardner.”

Gardner’s opponent, former governor and Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper recently got a virtual visit from another former mayor, Pete Buttigieg, who also ran for president.

“I always say – we eat what we cook as mayors. We live with the decisions we make for our communities,” Buttigieg said in an online chat with Hickenlooper Tuesday. “When you’re a mayo,r you don’t the liberty of leaving with the job not done.”