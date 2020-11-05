Election results show changing demographics, major urban-rural divide in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — One of the big factors in Colorado’s election results was the urban vs. rural divide.

In Colorado, urban areas tended to go to former Vice President Joe Biden, while rural areas tended to go to President Donald Trump.

“That’s pretty typical, but we have so much more population in the metro area,” said Michael Fields, a Republican analyst.

Fields says that the suburbs make the big difference in our state.

“Arapahoe and Jefferson counties specifically, as they go the last few election cycles, so goes the rest of the state,” he said.

Colorado has seen a lot of growth and a change in color along with that.

“Really, Colorado has become more of a blue state,” said Andy Boian, a Democratic strategist who was an advisor for former President Bill Clinton.

“Used to be — when I was with President Clinton — what we’d call a flyover state, which is we wouldn’t even stop in Colorado because it was considered red,” Boian said.

But that has changed. Biden won eight of the 10 most populated counties, and he also pulled in some of the resort communities.

While Colorado now has more elected Democrats, Fields says the state is still fiscally conservative.

“We cut taxes yesterday. We passed voter approval for fees yesterday and we shot down a lot of these tax increases that have been on the ballot,” he said.