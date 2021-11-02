Election Day in Colorado: Where do I drop off my ballot or vote in-person?

DENVER (KDVR) — November 2 has arrived and it’s time to get your ballots in so that your vote can be counted.

Where do I drop off my ballot?

The Colorado Secretary of State has set up a system for you to search for a polling location or ballot drop off location that’s closest to where you live.

All you have to do is go to this website, which is the Secretary of State’s website. Then, in the box, enter the residential address where you are registered to vote to find the closest drop box or voting location to you.

You can also adjust the map so that you can find other locations in your county.

Voting in-person

If you want to vote in-person, you may return your mail ballot and vote in-person at a voter service and polling center. You can use the website above to find a polling center in your county.

Even if you do not return your mail ballot, you may still vote in person. Once you vote in person, your county clerk will not accept for counting any ballot that was mailed to you. The deadline to vote in-person is 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Can you register to vote on Election Day?

Yes! You may register online at www.GoVoteColorado.gov, if you have a valid Colorado driver’s license or state issued ID card from the Colorado Department of Revenue. You can also register to vote in-person.

What’s on the ballot?

Statewide initiatives

The proposals this year deal with three main things: state money, marijuana sales taxes and property taxes.

Amendment 78: Spending state money

Proposition 119: Increase marijuana taxes

Proposition 120: Reduce some property taxes

We have a complete guide to the election. You can find it here.