DENVER (KDVR) — At an Election Day briefing, Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said the Colorado vote-by-mail system is the gold standard.

“In Colorado voters trust our system. This isn’t our first rodeo. We’ve been doing this since 2013. We’re used to getting those ballots in the mail,” Lopez said.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 97.5% of votes had been cast by mail.

Unfortunately, local officials said they have faced threats, and security was visible at the press event.

“There are more security members in this audience than members of the media,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

“It’s so unfortunate that their lives have been put at risk, that all of us have received threats during the election period, and security officers have to be put around these individuals. That’s unfortunate,” Hancock said.

Regarding threats to all Colorado state officials, Annie Orloff with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office said, “We don’t have an exact number because sadly there are too many to count. Since 2020, the office has reported hundreds of threats to law enforcement and the DOJ task force. The number of threats we see on a weekly basis ebbs and flows, sometimes it’s one or two sometimes it’s over 10. They come in all forms of communication. Calls to the office, messages on social media, emails etc.”

Voting locations experience long wait times

The Emily Griffith Technical College location had wait times in excess of an hour and a half as Election Night crept closer to closing time.

Union Station and North High School also experienced long lines with wait times of more than a half hour or more at some points.

Full Election Day results

