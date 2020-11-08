DPD warns Denver businesses to be prepared for post-election vandalism

DENVER, (KDVR) — Businesses throughout downtown Denver remained boarded up Saturday night, after Denver police issued a warning for businesses to be prepared for vandalism.

At Golden Triangle Wine and Spirits, windows have been boarded up since the summer when windows on the block were smashed.

“They broke out a window,” clerk Butch Bernitt said. “It’s a shame that these are people that are working hard for a living, and everything’s getting broken for no reason.”

Bernitt said Saturday’s business had been great, with plenty of champagne flying off the shelves.

“We’re hoping for the best, that everybody’s celebrating, and not mean or whatever,” he says. “Today’s been great, we haven’t had any problems at all, so hopefully it stays through the night like that, and we can stay open until close.”

DPD was closely monitoring celebrations on Saturday, helping close down streets as thousands of Biden supporters paraded through the city.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, DPD had seen no major election-related problems