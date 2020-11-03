 

Douglas, Arapahoe counties voters breezing in and out with little wait time

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zeeaide Harris from Arapahoe County smiled ear-to-ear after leaving her polling place Tuesday. Harris hadn’t voted in a presidential election since 1996.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Slow, but steady for in-person voting in Colorado.

Voting areas in Douglas and Arapahoe Counties saw a steady stream of voters but hardy any wait times. County clerks are celebrating the headache free voting process for people choosing to show up in person to cast their vote Tuesday.

“This morning we started at 72.9 percent,” said Joan Lopez, Arapahoe County Colorado Clerk and Recorder. “We are used to having a 60 percent turnout the last two days of the election, so having it be calm is amazing.”

On Tuesday, voters also opted to drop-off their ballots, many not having to leave their cars. In one polling place in Aurora, there were dozens of first time voters.

“Since we opened the voting centers, we’ve seen about 2000 new people every day register to vote.” Lopez explained that includes people that haven’t voted in many years either. 

Zeeaide Harris from Arapahoe County smiled ear-to-ear after leaving her polling place Tuesday. Harris hadn’t voted in a presidential election since 1996.

“I feel so good in my heart that I did it,” said Harris. “I didn’t know where to go or what to do, but I got to do it today.”

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories