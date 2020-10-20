Denver’s ‘Haul-N-Votes’ mobile voting unit visits DU campus

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver is teaming up with the Denver Elections Division to bring the city’s Haul-N-Votes mobile voting unit to campus on Monday and Tuesday.

The unit will be in front of the Driscoll Student Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will help people get registered to vote and cast their ballots.

Helpful voting dates and other information

After Tuesday, the unit will continue roving Denver to help people with in-person voting leading up to Election Day. Other locations and dates include:

Washington Park Recreation Center: 701 S Franklin St October 21–23

Conservatory Green Park: 8350 E 49th Pl October 26–27

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Library: 1498 N Irving St October 28–29

Denver Museum of Nature & Science : 2001 N Colorado Blvd October 30–31

Emily Griffith Technical College: 1860 Lincoln St November 2–3

