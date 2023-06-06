DENVER (KDVR) — Denver election officials said it’s all hands on deck at the office on this Election Day. Denver voters will choose a new mayor for the first time in 12 years.

The clerk and recorders office in Denver reported that voter turnout was just over 24% as of the end of day Monday, this is compared to the day before the general election in April where turnout was about 15%.

Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez made a commitment to accuracy and transparency. He said the public has the option to view election counting rooms live on the Denver Elections Division website.

The clerk and recorder’s office said that results will be published every 90 mins after 7 p.m. and until 1:30 a.m.

“We make sure that your vote is received, it is counted, it is tabulated, and it is accurate. That’s one thing that we are always always meticulous on. So when you see that those results come in through the night starting at 7 p.m. every 90 minutes, don’t worry, folks are working their hardest. They’re being meticulous about it, and we’re making sure that not only is your vote counted, but it’s accurate,” said Lopez.

Lopez also discussed the importance of local elections, not only for the city but the entire state.

“One of the things about local elections is that local elections matter. Local election, mile high impact, right? This is where the rubber meets the road and city government is the frontlines to democracy. So, please participate, please turn in your ballot. It’s absolutely important for the future of our city,” Lopez said.

The results are unofficial until June 20.

Why is turnout so high in the runoff?

“I think there’s a variety of factors. I think there’s the opportunity to elect a new mayor for the first time in 12 years. We also had the fair elections fund for the first time. That was a citizen initiative that was voted for in 2018. So there’s a lot more conversation, there was a lot more money, we saw a lot more small-dollar donors,” said Lucille Wenegieme, spokesperson for the Denver Clerk and Recorder. “And of course, just the general discourse I think people are willing and interested to have their say here at the city level where it really affects people’s livelihoods.”

Wenegieme also believes since this runoff election there are only two candidates, it’s easier for voters to come to a conclusion and make a choice.

“As the elections division, we take pride in every single election that we administer, but definitely we have heard anecdotally from voters that there might have been a little bit of decision fatigue in April. There were a lot of folks and a lot of races on that ballot that people were considering and so it’s a little bit simpler this time, fewer races, fewer choices, and candidates. So it might just be a little bit easier for people to get to a yes for whoever they think might be the right person,” Wenegieme said.

If there is an issue with your ballot, for example, it is torn or got wet, you can call 720-913-VOTE to get help.