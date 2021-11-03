Denver County has lowest voter turnout this election

DENVER (KDVR) — Front Range counties carried the most voters on Nov. 2, but Denver County among others had the lowest percentage of registered voters drop a ballot.
This year’s election was a low turnout already, with only 32% of registered voters participating. Colorado Secretary of State records show the limp engagement came from the state’s high-population areas.
Denver County had only 17.9% of its registered voters cast a ballot this year, the state’s lowest rate.
Also voting at lower rates were Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, El Paso, Pueblo and Weld counties.
Though many of these counties put up the largest voting totals, there rates were far below counties with smaller populations but more engaged voters.