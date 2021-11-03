Denver County has lowest voter turnout this election

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 03: An election judge accepts a ballot at a drive-thru ballot drop location outside the Denver Elections Division Building on November 3, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Front Range counties carried the most voters on Nov. 2, but Denver County among others had the lowest percentage of registered voters drop a ballot.

This year’s election was a low turnout already, with only 32% of registered voters participating. Colorado Secretary of State records show the limp engagement came from the state’s high-population areas.

Denver County had only 17.9% of its registered voters cast a ballot this year, the state’s lowest rate.

Also voting at lower rates were Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, El Paso, Pueblo and Weld counties.

Though many of these counties put up the largest voting totals, there rates were far below counties with smaller populations but more engaged voters.