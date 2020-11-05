Denver church offers a place to escape from ‘election anxiety’

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver church is helping community members fight off election anxiety by opening its doors to anyone needing a space to pray or meditate.

Rev. Terri Hobart with Saint Thomas Episcopal Church in Park Hill says dozens of people came in on election day and they plan to keep the offer open through the week.

“If there’s anything that we have learned in the last 24 hours, it’s that we have got to learn how to reach out to each other,” said Hobart.

Hobart says while some are praying, others are coming in to talk during a stressful time. The church is open to people of all faiths and all political views.

“I think regardless of which way people would like to have the election come out — they’re scared. They’re afraid. Our country is on the brink of division like we’ve never seen before,” said Hobart.

Saint Thomas Episcopal Church will be open for prayer, meditation and refuge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The church will have COVID-19 precautions in place for visitors.