Candidates for Denver mayor, Mike Johnston (l) and Kelly Brough (r) at campaign events on election night, April 4, 2023. (Photos: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — With early results in, two candidates for Denver mayor are holding close leads, with the potential to meet again in a runoff.

Mike Johnston is leading with Kelly Brough in second place. They the only two candidates to to have over 20,000 votes as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and both have less than 25% of the vote.

If no candidate gets at least 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff on June 6.

A total of 29 people filed paperwork to run and 17 candidates obtained enough signatures to get their names on the ballot. Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman, who is one of the 17, dropped out of the race in March after ballots had already been printed and mailed.

The mayor sets the budget for the city and oversees operations of Denver International Airport, the police department, the sheriff’s office, the Department of Public Safety, and more than 11,000 city employees.

In addition to mayor, Denver voters decided on city council members, auditor and three ballot questions. You can find the full 2023 Denver election results here.

This is the first open mayor’s race in 12 years since Michael Hancock was elected in 2011. He won re-election in 2015 with more than 80% of the vote in the general election. Four years later, in 2019, he won a runoff against Jamie Giellis.

Hancock’s last day in office is July 17.