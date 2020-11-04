DeGette wins reelection in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District

DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette has won reelection in Colorado’s First Congressional District, The Associated Press reports.

DeGette, a Democrat, was running against Republican Shane Bolling.

DeGette has represented the district since she was elected in 1996. It covers the entire City and County of Denver, as well as a few suburbs, including Glendale, Cherry Hills Village and Englewood.

The First Congressional District is one of the most liberal in the state; DeGette received approximately 74% of the vote in 2018.