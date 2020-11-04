Crow wins reelection in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District

DENVER (KDVR) — Rep. Jason Crow has been reelected in Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District, The Associated Press says.

Crow, a Democrat, defeated Republican Steve House.

This was Crow’s first reelection effort. He was elected to the seat in 2018 when he beat now-Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

Crow is an attorney and former Army ranger who served three combat tours in the Middle East and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal.

The Sixth Congressional District covers much of the northern, eastern and southern portions of the Denver metro area, including all of Aurora.