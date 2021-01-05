Congressional rule to keep firearms off Capitol grounds fails

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — An attempt to keep firearms off Capitol grounds was not included in the rules package for the House of Representatives for the 117th Congress on Monday.

A coalition of members of Congress sent a letter to House leadership on Dec. 15, requesting existing rules that prevent firearms on Capitol grounds be extended to members of Congress.

“Ultimately, the current regulations create needless risk for Members of Congress, their staff, members of the Capitol Police, and visitors to the Capitol grounds. A provision in the Rules package directing the Capitol Police Board to ensure that Member of Congress may not possess firearms on Capitol grounds would ensure clarity surrounding firearms policy and protect all individuals in and around the Capitol. We urge inclusion of this commonsense protection in the 117th Congress,” the members wrote.

Newly elected Congresswoman Lauren Boebert released a statement in response to the rule remaining unchanged.

“I ran for Congress and have now taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution. That fight began in earnest as House Democrats attempted to stop Members of Congress from exercising their Second Amendment rights,” Boebert said.

The standing rule was implemented in 1967 and will remain in place.