Community volunteers help make sure every ballot gets dropped off

DENVER (KDVR) — As the deadline to drop off your ballot inches closer, community members are taking action, hoping to help neighbors exercise their right to vote.

This includes Danny Pier, whose morning routine was a little different on Monday. Pier’s company gives him several volunteer days a year, plus election day off.

“Today, I was using my volunteer day, I was recently made aware you can drop off 10 ballots as an individual,” Pier said. “You can pick them up for friends, neighbors, people who can’t drive or don’t have transportation or life gets in the way with kids and work and everything.”

The Denver resident plans to use his Monday and Tuesday helping 10 people drop of their ballots.

The Secretary of State says this is a legal practice in Colorado.

“I would say it’s not an extremely common practice but it’s important,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

Griswold told FOX31 the 10 ballot limit makes it safer.

“It’s one of the safeguards we have in place like ballot signature verifications that allows us to have a high degree of confidence in our elections,” she said.

People who are caught handing in more than 10 ballots can be prosecuted, Elections Director Judd Choate said.

“There’s really no way we can monitor that activity, its just a law that if you violate and someone sees you drop off more they can call the authorities on you,” Choate said.

To check if your ballot was properly dropped off and accepted, you can register to track it here. Denver uses a different ballot tracking system, which can be found here.