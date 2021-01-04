Colorado’s Hickenlooper, Boebert sworn into Congress at the Capitol

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper and Republican Lauren Boebert were officially sworn in at the U.S. Capitol on Sunday.

Hickenlooper took the oath of office to serve Colorado in the U.S. Senate, while Boebert joins the House representing Colorado’s 3rd District.

“The challenges ahead are grave, but with hard work, common sense, and collaboration we can move forward together and emerge from this pandemic more resilient,” Hickenlooper said. “We’re excited to get to work and deliver for Coloradans in every corner of the state.”

“I want to make sure that this remains the land of opportunity…the land of the free,” Boebert said. “And that the American dream remains alive for my children and my children’s children.”

They – along with the rest of the 117th Congress – will get together Wednesday to count and certify the Electoral College votes of the 50 states. The states have all certified their votes: 306 for Joe Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump.

It’s typically a ceremonial task, but this year some Republican members of Congress, including Boebert, plan to challenge the states’ votes.

“I spoke with the President just a few weeks ago in the Oval Office and I encouraged him to continue to fight for the American people, to fight for election integrity, until this election is actually over,” Boebert said.

Meanwhile, another Colorado Republican, Rep. Ken Buck – who supports President Trump and his right to exhaust all legal options in regard to the election results – wrote a letter urging Congress not to challenge states’ votes.

“There is no authority for Congress to make value judgments in the abstract regarding any state’s election laws or the manner in which they have been implemented.” Buck writes, in part. “Nor does Congress have discretion to disqualify electors based on its own finding that fraud occurred in that state’s election. Congress has one job here: to count electoral votes that have in fact been cast by any state, as designated by those authorized to do so under state law.”