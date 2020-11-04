Colorado voters approve Amendment B, repealing Gallagher amendment

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters approved Amendment B, The Associated Press reports.

With the “yes” vote, the Gallagher Amendment to the Colorado Constitution will be repealed. Adopted in the 1980s, the amendment established a formula for residential and commercial property taxes.

Under Gallagher, 55% of the state’s total property taxes should come from commercial properties while the remaining 45% should come from residents.

With the passing of Amendment B, lawmakers will no longer be required to revise assessment rates periodically. Right now, that rate is around 7.15% for residents and 29% for businesses.

LINK: Opponents, supporters of Amendment B explain their positions