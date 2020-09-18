Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks with postmaster general about USPS mailers

The USPS postcard being sent to voters, according to Griswold.

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was among a group of secretaries of state to speak with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Thursday.

It comes just days after the state filed a lawsuit against USPS over postcards sent to Colorado voters.

Those mailers, sent to more than half of Colorado homes, include vote-by-mail information Griswold calls inaccurate.

The postcard encourages voters to prepare for the Nov. 3 election by taking a number of steps, including requesting a mail-in ballot and sending a ballot at least seven days before Election Day.

However, that information is not accurate for Colorado voters. In Colorado, ballots are automatically sent to every registered voter; there is no need to request one. Additionally, the state says ballots need to be mailed back eight days prior to the election, not seven.

“We, of course, want good information to go out to Colorado voters without confusion,” says Griswold.

Griswold says USPS leaders agreed to consult state officials when sending out election mailers in the future.

It’s unclear whether additional voting mailers will be sent to Colorado homes.

“The idea that the Postal Service would communicate with American households about the election is a great idea; they’re a trusted source of information,” she said. “We just need to make sure it’s the right information.”

A USPS spokesperson says roughly 2.4 million mailers were sent to Colorado homes, and about 1.6 million were delivered.

A hearing on that temporary restraining order is scheduled for Friday morning.