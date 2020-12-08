Colorado secretary of state certifies state’s 2020 General Election

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2020 General Election is official and final — at least in Colorado. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the state’s election results on Tuesday.

Griswold’s office in a statement said the certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the secretary of state’s office, as well as the conclusion of an automatic recount in the race for 18th Judicial District.

“The 2020 General Election will be remembered as one of the most challenging and successful elections in our state’s history,” said Secretary Griswold. “Colorado rose to the challenge of executing a successful general election during a pandemic by adding access and safeguards. Over 3.2 million Coloradans made their voices heard, setting the highest record number of voters participating in any election held in state history. We are tremendously proud of this success, and I commend my staff and county clerks offices for all their diligent work this year.”

Here is the official breakdown of voter turnout:

Total voter turnout: 3,291,548

Mail ballots: 3,092,903

In-person ballots: 198,645

Democratic: 1,020,321

Republican: 941,313

Unaffiliated: 1,276,834

Other: 53,080

Female: 1,683,598

Male: 1,554,730

Unknown: 53,220