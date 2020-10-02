Colorado Secretary of State calls for media to withhold election results, then deletes tweet

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Secretary of State has called upon the national media to hold back on releasing or projecting results on election night. She has since apologized and deleted her tweets.

In her first tweet, Jena Griswold said “Our democracy cannot be held hostage to a ratings race.”

She later tweeted, “That is why I am calling the national media networks to pledge to #Press Pause for democracy and 1: Make NO projections on election night 2. Announce NO election results on election night.”

After some immediate pushback from critics here in Colorado and across the country, Griswold deleted the thread and issued an apology.

Her statement read in part, “ Unlike Colorado, some states may not be able to process ballots until Election Day or after. A free press is a key pillar of our democracy, and I have full confidence the media will handle this professionally and accurately.”

Ballots will begin to go out to Colorado voters on Oct. 9. The election is Nov. 3.

Griswold’s full statement after deleting her tweets:

“I would like to apologize for a tweet I put out earlier tonight. It was confusing, and the point I was trying to make was made inartfully. My intention was to draw attention to the fact that other states across the nation are drastically adopting new voting procedures, and it is critically important that these changes be taken into account in election night reporting. Unlike Colorado, some states may not be able to process ballots until Election Day or after. A free press is a key pillar of our democracy, and I have full confidence the media will handle this professionally and accurately.”