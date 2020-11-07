Colorado leaders react to Joe Biden winning presidency

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado leaders reacted Saturday morning to the news that President-elect Joe Biden has won the race for the White House.

Below are reactions from local and statewide leaders following the former vice president’s victory:

Gov. Jared Polis:

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris on a historic victory in Colorado and across the country and on focusing on what unites us all as Americans.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/1ChNIMRAMN — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 7, 2020

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock:

Congrats to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! This was an historic win and historic election. I want to thank everyone for their patience while all the votes were counted, and for the record number of people who exercised their right to vote. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) November 7, 2020

Senator-elect John Hickenlooper:

Congratulations to my good friends @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. It's been a long, tough road—but we are going to rebuild from this crisis and restore the soul of this great nation. I look forward to working with you in Washington! — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) November 7, 2020

Rep. Diana DeGette:

Congratulations to PRESIDENT-ELECT @JoeBiden!



And to the first woman to ever become VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT of the United States, @KamalaHarris!



Today, we made history.



Tomorrow, we get to work. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) November 7, 2020

Rep. Ed Perlmutter:

Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris our next President and Vice-President of the United States! This victory is a testament to all the hard work we’ve put in over the last four years to set forth a new direction for our nation. https://t.co/HeMSXrrm4q — Ed Perlmutter (@Ed4Colorado) November 7, 2020

Representative-elect Lauren Boebert:

The American people will have the final word, not the media. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 7, 2020

Sen. Michael Bennet:

More citizens voted in this election than ever before. The election was hard fought and fairly won. With your victory comes the promise that, as a country, we can set aside years of partisan acrimony and get to the hard work of making equality and prosperity our shared purpose. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 7, 2020

Rep. Jason Crow issued the following statement, in part:

“In electing Joe Biden, a man whose compassion and kindness has defined his service, America made clear who we want to be. The son of Scranton is a man whose life has been defined by struggle, like so many of us. And our nation’s first woman Vice-President, a daughter of immigrants, embodies the hopes and aspirations of our nation.

This article will be updated as more responses are published.