Colorado leaders react to Joe Biden winning presidency

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado leaders reacted Saturday morning to the news that President-elect Joe Biden has won the race for the White House.
Below are reactions from local and statewide leaders following the former vice president’s victory:
Gov. Jared Polis:
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock:
Senator-elect John Hickenlooper:
Rep. Diana DeGette:
Rep. Ed Perlmutter:
Representative-elect Lauren Boebert:
Sen. Michael Bennet:
Rep. Jason Crow issued the following statement, in part:
“In electing Joe Biden, a man whose compassion and kindness has defined his service, America made clear who we want to be. The son of Scranton is a man whose life has been defined by struggle, like so many of us. And our nation’s first woman Vice-President, a daughter of immigrants, embodies the hopes and aspirations of our nation.
This article will be updated as more responses are published.