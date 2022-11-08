DENVER (KDVR) — Here is a recap of what happened in Colorado’s most important races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Colorado secretary of state.

This story will be updated as race winners are announced.

Colorado governor:

Democrat Jared Polis is running for a second term as governor of Colorado. His opponent, Republican Heidi Ganahl, has served as a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents and is a businesswoman.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet is seeking reelection for a position he has held since being appointed in 2009. He won election as U.S. senator in 2010 and 2016.

Joe O’Dea, the Republican candidate, has never held a public office and touts his experience as CEO of a construction company.

This Senate race, along with others across the country, could lead to a shift in the balance of power in Washington if it flips from Democrat to Republican.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 3

Republican Lauren Boebert is running to hold this House seat for a second term. She was first elected in 2020, during a campaign in which she was a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Democrat Adam Frisch is looking to unseat her. Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, campaigned as an antidote to divisive Trumpian politics. In advertisements, he referred to himself as a “conservative” and downplayed his Democratic Party affiliation.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 8

Colorado voters are selecting a U.S. Representative for the newly formed District 8 for the first time since the district was created following the 2020 census.

Democratic candidate Yadira Caraveo campaigned on various issues from healthcare and abortion to immigration and energy reform.

Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer’s campaign focused strongly on taming national inflation, crime and border policy, among other traditionally conservative stances on issues.

Colorado secretary of state

The Colorado secretary of state race drew national attention during the primaries when Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was running for office but has received less attention since she was defeated in the Republican primary by Pam Anderson.

Anderson was first elected to office in 2003 when she served as the non-partisan city clerk for the City of Wheat Ridge and then served as the clerk and recorder for Jefferson County.

Democrat Jena Griswold was elected secretary of state back in 2018 and has overseen six statewide elections, according to her website. During her term, Griswold launched a statewide system allowing every voter to track their ballot.