Colorado gray wolf reintroduction measure still too close to call

DENVER (KDVR) — The Gray Wolf Reintroduction Initiative, or Proposition 114, is still a very close race as of Wednesday night.

With 88 percent of the votes counted, 50 percent of the vote is in favor and 50 percent is against. There is only a difference of around 13,000 votes, with “yes” votes in the lead.

Opponents say they intend to keep fighting to stop the measure.

“Just because you [all] on the Front Range voted to introduce wolves over here, you expect us to accept that? We will not,” said Denny Behrens, co-chairman of Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition.

Proposition 114 would give the Colorado Parks and Wildlife commission the ability to create and carry out a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves by the end of 2023.

Opponents worry about their livestock, cattle and sheep ranching and think it will disrupt human growth and development over that land.

The exact location of wolf reintroduction would be determined by the commission but it will be on the Western Slope, on designated public land west of the Continental Divide.

The commission would also manage any distribution of state funds to compensate owners of lost livestock due to the gray wolves.

Those against the measure have criticized the decision to let the entire state weigh in on the matter but supporters stand behind the state’s decision.

“Seventy percent of the Western Slope belongs to American public — all of us, including people who don’t live in Colorado — as public land. And we have every right to be talking about how those public lands are managed,” said Rob Edward, Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund’s president.

The gray wolf was classified as a federally endangered species in 1978 but the Trump Administration took the gray wolf off the endangered species list just last Thursday.

If passed, the proposition would be the first time when voters in a state have forced efforts to help recover a risked species.

Other times gray wolves have been reintroduced were in Idaho and Montana in 1995 and Yellowstone National Park in 1996.