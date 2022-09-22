DENVER (KDVR) — Democrat Jared Polis holds a 17-point lead in his race to win reelection as Colorado’s governor against Republican Heidi Ganahl, helped along by the state’s large pool of unaffiliated voters.

Polis’ double-digit lead in the FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll comes seven weeks before the election.

Of the respondents, 53% said they would vote for Polis if the election were held today, while 36% would vote for Ganahl. But a significant minority of voters said they are still undecided — 9% for this race.

The state’s unaffiliated voters — Colorado’s largest voting bloc — are swinging the election odds in Democrats’ favor.

Only a third of Colorado’s independent or other party voters would cast their ballot for Republican candidates.

Of Colorado’s unaffiliated voters, 53% said they would support Polis in his reelection bid, as opposed to 33% who said they would vote for Ganahl.

Democrats and Republicans said they would vote largely along party lines.

Three-quarters of Republicans would vote for Ganahl while 88% of Democrats would keep Polis in office.

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted September 18-19, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll's margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, party affiliation, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, web survey via email, and an online panel.