Colorado GOP lawmakers will join Electoral College vote objection

DENVER (KDVR) — Republican lawmakers in Colorado said recently they plan to challenge the Jan. 6 certification of Electoral College votes that will solidify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 general election.

Reps. Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert said in the past week they will attempt to overturn the results of the election.

Buck, who represents Colorado’s 4th congressional district, said Sunday in a statement he is leading a group of other GOP House members in the objection of election votes. Those members include representatives from North Dakota, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Kentucky and California.

“We, like most Americans, are outraged at the significant abuses in our election system resulting from the reckless adoption of mail-in ballots and the lack of safeguards maintained to guarantee that only legitimate votes are cast and counted … The people cannot trust a system that refuses to guarantee that only legal votes are cast to select its leaders. The elections held in at least six battleground states raise profound questions, and it is a legal, constitutional, and moral imperative that they be answered,” said Buck.

On Monday, Congressman Lamborn, who represents Colorado’s 5th congressional district, released a statement, saying, “The serious irregularities and improprieties marring the 2020 general election threaten America’s confidence in our electoral system. My constituents deserve to know that the 2020 election was free of fraud, which is why on January 6th, I will object to certifying the Electoral College votes of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan.”

While Congresswoman Boebert has not released an official statement saying she will challenge the vote certification, she told FOX31’s Matt Mauro in an interview last week that she will object to the electoral results.

“I will be objecting to the electoral results on January sixth,” Boebert said. “We have 74-plus million people who do not believe this was a secure, free and fair election. Some of them sent me to be here to be their voice. So that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”