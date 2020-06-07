Colorado county clerks will begin mailing out ballots for the primary election

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, June 8, county clerks will begin mailing out ballots in Colorado for the primary election.

Early voting is already available for military and overseas voters.

If you want to make any changes to your party affiliation for the primary election, it will not be processed until after the results of the Primary Election have been certified.

If you are not registered to vote but would like to be, you can register here.

If you need to contact your county clerk, you can do so here.