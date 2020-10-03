Colorado congressional candidates continue some in-person campaign stops despite COVID risk

DENVER (KDVR) — After hearing of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection, FOX31 and Channel 2 began asking if Colorado congressional candidates might change their strategies.

It’s clear some will be taking more precautions and continue on the campaign trail. But strategists say there will be a bit of a chilling effect.

“It’s not necessarily a backing off of public appearances. It is an added safety precaution that they are using every sense of correct protocol in keeping the candidate safe and his or her public safe,” Democratic political strategist Andy Boian said.

Boian suggests candidates cut their time in public in settings in half to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19.

Boian also says candidates should eliminate some public appearances altogether, and use more virtual campaign strategies.

Republican political strategist Michael Fields says Trump’s COVID-19 status creates heightened awareness and some changes.

“I think they’ve already adjusted throughout the entire year. It puts more pressure on getting calls out and getting texts and ads and mailers and everything else, but I think that shift has already happened this year,” said Fields.

The Colorado Republican Party says its candidates are continuing to campaigning across the state to talk with voters about their platforms.

They are continuing to hold in-person events (where they are allowed) and virtual events.

Boian says candidates must now take more precautions than ever in this new era but he adds there’s no reason to stop public appearances.

The Colorado Democratic Party said there will be no dramatic shift in its strategies.

Spokesperson David Pourshoushtari said it eliminated many in-person tactics when the pandemic began. He said there is “no door knocking, no phone bank rooms and this is to be taken seriously.”

We called several candidates today.

A spokesperson for Rep. Diana Degette said that from the beginning, the congresswoman’s campaign has been “proactive and we aren’t changing. We are abiding by all social distancing regulations.”

Rep. Ed Perlmutter said, “Most of the work I do on the campaign or in the congressional office has been virtual since COVID to keep everyone safe.”

Republican congressional candidate Steve House said, “Our campaign will continue to follow all prescribed health guidelines. The health and wellbeing of my staff, voters and the community are my number one priority.”