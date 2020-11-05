Colorado breaks voter turnout record

DENVER (KDVR) — More Coloradans voted in this year’s election than any prior election, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Wednesday.

As of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, just over 3.3 million ballots had been received and more will be processed in the days ahead, Griswold’s office said.

According to state data, 86.8% of active registered voters cast a ballot, which is higher than 2016’s rate of 86.7%.

Among all registered voters, including inactive voters, turnout increased to 78.4% this year, up from 74.3% in 2016.

Finally, among the voting-eligible population, 76.0% of people voted, based on data from the United States Election Project. Nationwide, voter turnout among the eligible population is projected to be 66.1%, according to The Washington Post.

“This is an historic election. More Coloradans voted in this election than in any previous election in our state’s history, even in the midst of a pandemic. Colorado’s elections set the gold standard for the nation: it is clear that when people have access, they will vote,” said Griswold said in a statement. “I am proud of Colorado’s elections and the voting access that we have added over the last two years. I also commend the county election officials, election judges, and the employees of the Department of State for doing such a tremendous job.”

According to Griswold’s office, about 1.28 million unaffiliated voters returned ballots, 1.02 million registered Democrats returned ballots and 943,000 registered Republicans returned ballots.

The graph below, courtesy of the Secretary of State’s Office, shows the number of ballots returned this year compared to 2018 and 2016:

Credit: Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

Colorado’s turnout record comes amid rapid population growth. According to the U.S. Census, an estimated 5.76 million people lived in Colorado in 2019, compared to 5.03 million in 2010.

Mailed overseas and military ballots must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 12. Signature cures must also be completed by that time.